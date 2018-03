Layton Seaberry, 61, a resident of Universal Healthcare, 1995 E. Cornelius-Harnett Blvd., Lillington, died Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Betsy Johnson Hospital.

The family will receive friends at the home of his wife, Debra Seaberry, 213 Holly Acres Road, Holly Springs.

Arrangements will be announced by Dafford Funeral Home, Angier.

