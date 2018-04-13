Learn To Crochet, Trace Genealogy At The Library

The Harnett County Library in Lillington has a variety of programs each week for adults and children. For more information or to register for events, call 910-8933446.

Mark your calendars for the following events in April: Programs For Adults

. Wednesday, April 18, 6 p.m. — Learn to Crochet (registration required)

. Thursday, April 19, 10 a.m. — Turning Pages Book Club

. Thursday, April 19, 5:30 p.m. — DIY Upcycled Chandeliers Recycling Program (registration required)

. Friday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. — Meet Author Diane Chamberlain

. Monday, April 23, 5:30 p.m. — Art for Adults: DIY Faux Stained Glass (registration required)

. Wednesday, April 25, 2:30 p.m. — Learn to Use Our Genealogy Resources (registration required)

. Thursday, April 26, noon — Lunch Time Book Club

. Saturday, April 28, 10 a.m. — Program featuring barn quilt artist Dr. Burgess Marshbanks and raffle.

Programs For Children

. In honor of National Library Week, children in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to participate in the April Bookmark Contest. The contest will run through April 30. The winning bookmark from three categories — grades K-2, grades 3-6 and grades 7-12 — will be printed and made available for everyone to enjoy at the Harnett County Public Libraries during the Summer Reading Program. Winners will be announced May 4. Call the library for details.

. Saturday, April 14, 11 a.m. — Lego Club for kindergarten through fifth-graders.

. Mondays, 10 a.m. — Book Babies

. Tuesdays and Wednesdays — 10 a.m., Toddler Time; 11 a.m. Pre-K Story time

. Friday, April 20, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. — Home-school craft program

. Wednesday, April 25, 10 a.m. — Young Chefs program for ages 7-12, led by N.C. Cooperative Extension agent Greg Huneycutt. Menu will be chocolate hummus.

. Thursday, April 26 — 4:30 p.m., Tween Book Club and 6 p.m. Teen Program

