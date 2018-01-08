Lellon A. Raynor, 75

Lellon Adean Raynor, 75, of Clinton died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington. She was born May 1, 1942, in Newton Grove, daughter of the late Donald Bernice Thornton and Minnie Lellon Thornton. She grew up in Newton Grove. She was a member of Plainview PFWB Church, Clinton.

Ms. Raynor was preceded in death by her children’s father, Carlie Cecil Raynor Sr. of Erwin; her daughter, Loretta Raynor of Clinton; her brothers, Donald Lynwood and Wayne Ellis Thornton of Clinton; and her grandson, Ray Bell of Clinton.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. today at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chubby Reiber officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Clinton.

Survivors include her son, Carlie C. Raynor Jr. and wife Rhonda of Newton Grove; her daughter, Celia Kim Foster and husband William “Bill” of Roseboro; brother, Jerry William Thornton and wife Judy of Clinton; sisters, Jackie Olean Maynard of Fayetteville, Shelley Martin and husband Tony of Currie, Connie Bussey and husband Doyle of Concord, Terry Bryant and husband Ronnie of Wilmington; grandchildren, John Goodchild and wife Brandy of Newton Grove, Jason Foster of Roseboro; stepgrandchildren, Todd Barefoot and wife Mandy of Dunn; great-grandchildren, Destiny and Emily Goodchild of Newton Grove, and Jayden Bell of Fayetteville; stepgreat-grandchildren, Taylor and Jacob Barefoot of Dunn; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Plainview PFWB Church, P.O. Box 1261, Clinton, NC 28329.

The family will accept visitors at the home of Jerry and Judy Thornton, 3253 Old Warsaw Highway, Clinton.

Comment

comments