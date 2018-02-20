Leslie R. Hatcher, 48

Leslie Ray Hatcher, 48, of 504 Stephenson Road, Benson, died Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, at UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh.

Mr. Hatcher was born June 8, 1969, in Wake County to Ray and Bobbie Pleasant Hatcher of Raleigh. Mr. Hatcher was owner and operator of Triangle Professional Services and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Raleigh.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be the Rev. Brian Lockamy. Burial will follow in Fellowship Community Cemetery in Angier.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his wife of 25 years, Barbara Meachum Hatcher; children, Bradley Hatcher and Kristen Hatcher, both of Benson; brother, Brian Hatcher and wife Faye of Smithfield; and several nephews and nieces, including Megan Hatcher.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and other times at the home.

Flowers are welcomed, however, memorials may be made to West Johnston High School, Attention: Band Parent Association, 5935 Raleigh Road, Benson, NC 27504.

Leslie Ray Hatcher

Comment

comments