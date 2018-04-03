Letha G. Davis, 91

Letha Gregory Davis, 91, of Buies Creek died on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Davis; and her daughter, Nina Ruth.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Buies Creek First Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Sowers, Joyce Rogers and Dr. Michael Simmons presiding. A private burial will be held.

Survivors include a daughter, Nell Davis Johnson; son, Gene Davis and wife Ann; grandchildren, Dee Atkinson, Heather Dixon and Adam Wilson; great-grandchildren, Gina Cancino, Thomas Dixon and Macey Nina Wilson; and five great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at O’Quinn-Peebles- Phillips Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buies Creek First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 160, Buies Creek NC 27506.

Comment

comments