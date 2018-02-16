Continued From Page 2B

serves as treasurer of the Broadway Lions Club and as a member of the Sanford Area Growth Alliance (SAGA) Board of Directors.

Faye continues to share her various talents, and she has been playing for church for 68 years. In 2011 she was named clerk of session, the highest office in the local Presbyterian Church. In May 2015, Faye was presented with the Living Saint Award by the Fayetteville Presbytery. She sings with the High Hopes Chorus, that performs at all nursing homes in Lee County twice a year.

Cecil serves on the board of the First Bank in Broadway and the Agricultural Advisory Board for Lee County. He also drives for Highway to Healing.

Cecil noted: “In addition to family and church I have always supported the Broadway community. My banking career was rewarding and enjoyable. My customers were my friends and many continue to be. Second- and third-generation customers thank me for helping them.”

Cecil enjoys being asked for giving advice on borrowing money, investing, etc. “I like to keep my finger on the pulse of the financial world,” he said.

And what is the secret to their successful marriage and business partnership?

Faye said, “Cecil and I have always been very active in church. Our faith is very strong and we are very committed to helping others in the community and in other parts of the world.”

“Marriage is a partnership, not always 50/50, because sometimes one gives more than the other. We have always enjoyed being together, working side by side in businesses and groups, and keeping up with the NCSU Wolfpack,” she said.

Faye’s advice to others: “Have fun. Respect each other. Enjoy your work and play.”

Cecil and Faye Cotten Cameron were chosen by the Broadway Lions Club to serve as grand marshals for the annual Broadway Christmas Parade last year.

