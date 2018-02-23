Levi Hall Celebrates 9th Birthday

Levi Hall of Erwin celebrated his 9th birthday with a party in Coats on Feb. 10. His birthday is also on Feb. 10. He is the son of Jeremy and Anna Marie Hall. His grandparents are Joyce Rowland Hall of Lenoir, Mack Johnson of Godwin and Lucy Harris of Salemburg.

Guests included his sister, Lauren Hall; PePaw Mack Johnson; Papa Frank and Mema Lucy Harris; aunts and uncles, Ray and Connie Johnson, Eric and Valerie Peele, James and Sharon Honeycutt; cousin, Daniel Honeycutt; Gayle Williams Byrd; Brandon, Lindsay, Eli, Ellie and Ean Shwaikeh; and friends, Jackson Norris, Laci Blackmon, Carson Gautier, Lucas Moore and Levi Prince with their parents.

The theme of the party was “Nerf Wars.” The children spent their time at the party practicing their Nerf shots in the shooting range and waging a “Nerf War” against each other in the battle zone. Refreshments included hot dogs, chips, water, drinks and birthday cupcakes.

When asked what he wanted for his birthday, Levi’s response was “I don’t really want gifts. I just want people to come to my party.”

Each child received a Nerf Tri-Strike as a parting gift.

Pictured are Levi Hall and his sister, Lauren.

