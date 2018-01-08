Liberty Hospice Needs Volunteers

Do you have a heart to help others? Do you want to do something that will make a difference, not only in the lives of others but in your own life as well? Consider becoming a Liberty Hospice volunteer.

Volunteers are needed to serve terminally-ill patients and their families who live right here in your neighborhood. Angier, Benson, Buies Creek, Kipling, Kenly, Coats, Dunn, Four Oaks, Godwin, Falcon, Bunnlevel, Meadow, Lillington, McGees Crossroads, Micro, Pinelevel, Smithfield, Selma, Spring Lake, Mamers and Broadway all have volunteer opportunities.

You don’t need medical skills or a college degree. You only need a giving heart.

Free information sessions will be held at the Dunn Public Library on Tuesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or on Jan. 30 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. For more information and registration, call Liberty Hospice at (910) 8921906 or Volunteer Coordinator Amber Alexander at (910) 527-0715.

Walk-ins are welcome.

