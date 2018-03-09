Library Friends Invite You To Hear Author, Harpist

The Friends of the Harnett County Public Library will host local author Donna Everhart and professional harpist Ellen Adams at its annual membership meeting Sunday, March 18, at 2 p.m. at the library.

Ms. Everhart’s debut novel, “The Education of Dixie Dupree,” has established her as a “strong new voice” in Southern fiction. Released in 2016, the book was tapped for several awards, including an IndieNext List selection, Business Insider’s Insider Pick and Amazon Best Books of the Month. “The Road to Bittersweet,” her second novel, received a Book Award from the 2018 Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance (SIBA) and was named a 2017-2018 Publishers Marketplace Buzz Book. Her books will be available for sale that day as well.

Ms. Adams, harpist, will be the featured musical entertainment before the program and during the social hour to follow. She studied classical harp with Bernice Horowitz and jazz harp with Anita Clark. She has performed with other musicians at the Kennedy Center and with Pete Seeger at Carnegie Hall.

There will be chances to win copies of the author’s books, local history books and other donated items. Free tickets will be given out to meeting attendees at the door. A brief business meeting will be held before the program. Afterward, all are invited to enjoy refreshments, fellowship and the drawing for the prizes. Come out and bring your family, friends and neighbors to show support for your public library. This program is free.

