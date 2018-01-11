Library Junk Swap Rescheduled

• Event will be held Jan. 31.

The Harnett County Library in Lillington has rescheduled its Junk Swap.

Librarian Katie Whitehead announced that due to the wintry weather experienced recently, the Junk Swap did not occur Jan. 4. It has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All items available at the Junk Swap will be free to the public. Those wishing to participate may bring in up to 10 items and take 10 items. You may drop off items the day before if necessary.

Rules for the Junk Swap are:

• Items/materials must be gently used and not broken.

• Items/materials must be smoke-free.

• Items/materials must be clean and not dusty, moldy, etc.

• No sharp objects or weapons allowed.

• No items/materials that are heavier than you can carry.

For more information, contact Ms. Whitehead at (910) 893-3446.

The Harnett County Library is located at 601 S. Main St., Lillington.

