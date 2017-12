ANNOUNCEMENT

Have you visited the local library lately? The Erwin Public Library will offer programs in January for children.

The Erwin Public Library will host the Lego Club at 2 p.m. Jan. 18.

Treat the kids to Toddler Yoga on Jan. 26.

There’s an Early Elementary Book Club that will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 31.

Registration is required for each of those program. You may do so by calling (910) 897-5780.

Comment

comments