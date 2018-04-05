Lillian “Coot” Smith, 86, died Sunday, April 1, 2018, at Cornerstone Assisted Living & Rehab, Dunn.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Walker Memorial Chapel, 163 Irene Roberts Road, Lillington. Interment will take place immediately following the service in Resthaven Cemetery, Dunn.

Survivors include her sons, Eddie Smith (Dorothy) of Dunn and Jimmy Smith of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Thelma Morgan, Tonia McDougald and Maronda Smith; four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Friends are being received at her home, 207 W. Duke St., Dunn.

