Lillian K. Thomas, 84

Lillian Kelly Thomas, 84, of Sanford died Monday, April 23, 2018. She was born in Lee County to the late Gattis Franklin Kelly and Ethel Rogers Kelly. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Currie Thomas. She was a member of Shallow Well Church and a friend to First Congregational Christian Church.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Shallow Well Church by the Rev. Donnie Thompson. Burial will follow at Kelly Family Cemetery.

Survivors include her sons, Robert Thomas and wife Susan, Joe Thomas and wife Debbie, all of Sanford; brother, Gattis Kelly Jr. and wife Mary of Sanford; a sister, Judy Rosser and husband Buddy of Lillington; grandchildren, Shannon Godfrey and David Thomas; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home and other times at the home of Robert and Susan Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Eastern North Carolina, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.

