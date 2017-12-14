Lillington Christmas Display Winner

By RICK CURL

Of The Record Staff

The Town of Benson is set to undergo a change in the board, but officials feel it will be in a positive direction.

Saying goodbye at Tuesday night’s meeting will be two members who have served for more than a decade and one will move to the center seat, replacing another longtime fixture.

“The Town of Benson is appreciative for the excellent elected leadership we have had in place for the past 10-years plus,” Town Manager Matt Zapp said. “Many positive things have been accomplished.”

Stepping aside to make way for new faces are Commissioners Will Chandler and Fred Nelson. Both depart after spending a great deal of time in service to the residents of Benson.

Mr. Chandler said his dozen years are enough and that it was time “for some new blood to take over.”

Mr. Nelson, who is the current mayor pro tem, departs leaving behind 20 years of service and dedication.

“Right now I don’t have any regrets and I’m extremely happy with the progress we’ve made, especially over the last 10 or 12 years,” Mr. Nelson told The Daily Record recently. “There’s been an awesome group of commissioners to work with over the last 20 years.”

Newcomers to the board — William Neighbors, Jim Johnson and Maxine Holley — will be joined by incumbents Cassandra Stack, Dr. Max Raynor and Dean McLamb.

“As we progress in 2018, staff is excited about the new board members and the fresh ideas they will bring to the team,” Mr. Zapp said. “We firmly believe that Benson is poised for great things.”

Also changing roles will be former Commissioner Jerry Medlin, who successfully ran for mayor in the November election, and will now chair the panel replacing outgoing Mayor William Massengill, who decided not the seek re-election.

“I’m kind of enthusiastic about the group we have now,” Mr. Medlin said. “We’ve had a number of meetings with Matt Zapp and we’ve had meetings with three county commissioners. We’re trying to get the new commissioners acclimated to places that can be helpful to us. If I told you there weren’t going to be any hiccups, I’d be lying to you.”

The new mayor says that while residents can expect the direction of the board to remain much like it has in the past, there are a few technical changes to the way the board itself operates.

With the exception of two months in the spring when the budget will take center stage, the new board has collectively decided to reduce the number of monthly meetings to one, on the second Tuesday of the month.

“We’re going to change to one meeting a month except for March and April, then there will be two,” Mr. Medlin said. “They will be used for budget tweaking and we hope to have the budget ready for a vote during the first meeting in May.”

In order to accomplish the goal of one meeting a month — and to increase productivity and shorten the meetings — Mr. Medlin said board members will have all the information they need ahead of time, giving commissioners the chance to ask questions and be informed well ahead of the meeting.

“My thrust with getting one meeting a month is to have a packet that goes to the mayor and each commissioner on Friday afternoon,” he said. “That way they’ll have Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday morning to get with me or Matt Zapp with any questions they might have.”

“I’ve talked to all the commissioners about this,” Mr. Medlin said. “I told them if you think you can leave your packet closed and not open it until Tuesday night, it ain’t going to work.”

With the immediate future seemly set for the new board, they will be faced with several issues that are the focus of the mayor-elect.

“Our infrastructure is going to be a real emphasis,” Mr. Medlin said. “We have a sewer project that is in full swing. It’s a $3.1 million project and over the next 24 months there are two more phases to complete.”

One of the biggest challenges the board faces when it comes to infrastructure is completing the storm water assessment and making the needed changes to ensure an ultimate fix.

“The biggest challenge we have in the Town of Benson is what we’re going to do with the storm water,” Mr. Medlin said.

“It washed away twice and we are completing the study that we have a copy of now, there’s some fairly dramatic work to get done,” he said.

It’s something that will be just a little easier for the town thanks to staff efforts to secure funding from alternate sources according to Mr. Medlin.

“The thing that is so beneficial is Matt Zapp being able to secure grants and contributions by the legislature and so forth. That’s kept us from having to go to the people.”

Outgoing Mayor Massengill agrees with the positive assessment and urges those who follow to look well beyond what they can accomplish in the present.

“I have always thought in terms of what Benson would need for the next 10 to 25 years,” Mayor Massengill said. “But I talked with a town commissioner in a Wake County town recently and she told me that she was always thinking in terms of the impact of her decision 50 years into the future.”

With that thought in mind, Mayor Massengill has issued a challenge to the new members and those who will continue on in their current capacity as commissioners.

“I leave office challenging the next board and leaders of Benson to think in terms of the impact their decision will have on Benson 50 years from now,” he said. “… I hope they will dream big and boldly because that is what the leaders who came before us did and our current and future citizens deserve no less.”

