Lillington Golfer Has Best Finish Of Tour

.

Chip Lynn finishes 28th in Louisiana.

Chip Lynn tied for 28th this weekend in the Web.com Chitimacha Louisiana Open. This finish is his best of 2018 and marks the third event where he placed after making the cut.

Since January, Lynn has played in golf tournaments in the Bahamas, Panama, Columbia and Mexico before coming back for the tour’s first event on U.S. soil last week.

After nine years of playing professional golf, the 29-year-old broke through, earning the right to compete against the world’s most talented golfers as a member of the Web.com Tour, continuing this week at the Savannah Golf Championship in Georgia.

“Coming off last week’s finish at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, I am starting to feel more comfortable and my game is coming into form.” Lynn said, as he prepared to go to Savannah. “Playing closer to home has given this tournament a special place in the season.”

The Savannah Golf Championship will be held Thursday through Sunday at The Landings Club on the Deer Creek Course in Savannah, Ga. The field of 144 golfers will compete for a purse of $550,000.

Chip Lynn resides in Lillington with his wife, Crystal. He graduated from Fayetteville State University and turned pro in 2009. In addition to the Web.com Tour, he has also played on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

Follow Lynn on Twitter at @ clynngolf or visit his website at http://chiplynngolf.com/

Joel 'Chip' Lynn of Lillington, a Western Harnett High School graduate, was the 2009 CIAA Golfer of the Year. He drives the ball more than 300 yards on average and has a career, record-low round of 68. His favorite golf course is the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Verda Beach, Fla.

Contributed Photo

Comment

comments