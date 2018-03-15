Linda D. McLaughlin, 66

Linda Dewar McLaughlin, 66, of 116 Elmridge Drive, Knightdale, died Monday, March 12, 2018, at Rex Hospital, Raleigh. She was formerly of Angier.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Victory Tabernacle, 7330 N.C. 27 West, Lillington, by Dr. Barbara M. Campbell, pastor. Burial will be at Refuge Tabernacle Memorial Gardens, Lillington.

Survivors include a son, William Adrian Prince of Knightdale; daughter, Iyanna Sherrie McLaughlin of Knightdale; sisters, Kathleen Stewart of Garner and Peggy Richardson of Angier; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Dafford Funeral Home, Angier.

