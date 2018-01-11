Linda G. Williams, 57

Linda Gail Williams, 57, of Johnston County died Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Sudie Lee; and a brother, David Lee.

A funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Stephanie D. Williams of Dunn; grandchild, Dannon Jones; sisters, Elizabeth Dianne Barefoot of Dunn and Sarah Lee Rossi of Walkertown; and brothers, Michael J. Lee of Winston-Salem, James “Jimmy” R. Lee of Dunn, Jerry B. Lee of Benson, Steven “Stebo” Lee of Benson, Charles “Charlie” Edward Lee of Graham and Joseph P. Lee of Dunn.

Arrangements by West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove.

