Lisa F. Vargas, 55

Lisa Faircloth Vargas, 55, of Denim Drive, Erwin, died Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, at her home.

She was born on Feb. 16, 1962, in Harnett County, daughter of the late Edwin Faircloth. She was a quality assurance supervisor with Wake County Department of Human Services.

A memorial service will be held Friday at noon at Glad Tidings Church with the Rev. Tim Rice officiating.

Survivors include her husband, John Vargas; a son, Alexander John Vargas of Erwin; mother and stepfather, Linda Strassburg and Don of Dunn; and stepbrother, Don Strassburg Jr. of Greenville, S.C.

The family will receive friends Friday from 11 a.m. to noon, one hour prior to the service, at Glad Tidings Church in Dunn.

Memorials may be made to Glad Tidings Church, 711 Fairground Road, Dunn, NC 28334; or Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Arrangements by Cromartie-Miller Funerals and Cremations, Dunn.

