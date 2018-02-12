Lloyd A. Blackman, 87

Lloyd Alva Blackman, 87, of Sampson County died Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack Luther and Beulah King Blackman; daughter, Teresa Lynn Blackman; brothers, William and Luther Blackman; and sister, Stella Cotton.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. today at Hillcrest Cemetery, Newton Grove, by the Rev. Allison Lancaster.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce B. Blackman; daughters, Susan Ward of Smithfield and Carlar Joyce Blackman (Greg Evans) of Durham; sons, Lloyd Alva Blackman II (Cami) of Missouri and Chadwick Lloyd Blackman (Lori) of Winston-Salem; brother, David Blackman of Newton Grove; sister, Brenda Adams of Four Oaks; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maple Grove UM Church, P.O. Box 471, Newton Grove NC 28366.

Arrangements by West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove.

Comment

comments