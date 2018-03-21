Local Author, Harpist Entertain At Friends Of Library Program

.

Event features

Donna Everhart and Ellen Adams.

This past weekend, the Harnett County Public Library in Lillington opened its doors on a Sunday for a special event sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Up-and-coming local author Donna Everhart was present for an afternoon program to give a talk about her novels and to hold a public book signing and sale.

While Ms. Everhart discussed the process of writing her first and second novels — “The Education of Dixie Dupree” and “The Road to Bittersweet” — she also strongly hinted at more published works to come. Ms. Everhart’s novels, which focus on the lives of strong southern women during historically-significant times, include the themes of hope and courage during tribulation.

Ms. Everhart has been recognized across the nation for her talent and style. Southern Lady magazine has chosen the novelist’s second work, “The Road to Bittersweet,” as the first book for its new book club.

The library program also included live music from harpist Ellen Adams and refreshments for visitors. If you’re interested in helping the community with local events and supporting the library, ask about joining the Friends of the Library on your next visit.

The Everhart event was preceded by another free program at the library on Saturday, featuring author Desi Campbell. Mr. Campbell, a native of Washington, D.C., became interested in exploring his Harnett County roots during his childhood and began seriously researching genealogy in the 1990s.

Ancestry Program Held

During his visit to the library, Mr. Campbell encouraged local residents to explore their own ancestry, with a special emphasis on the African-American community. His new documentary and books can be accessed at the library.

For more information about fun, free and educational programs, visit harnett.org/library, or stop by the Harnett County Public Library at 601 S. Main St., Lillington.

Harpist Ellen Adams plays music as guests enjoy refreshments during the Friends of the Library event March 18 at the Harnett County Library in Lillington.

Contributed Photos

Local author Donna Everhart signs copies of her books during the Friends of the Library event

March 18 at the Harnett County Library in Lillington. Ms. Everhart of Dunn is the author of 'The Education of Dixie Dupree' and 'The Road to Bittersweet.'

