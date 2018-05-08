Local Baseball Quartet To Come Out Swinging

Fearsome Foursome:

. Harnett Central, South Johnston, Western Harnett and Midway to compete in state championship.

By SHAUN SAVARESE

Of The Record Staff

There are four balls in a walk and there are four plates on a diamond … and now there are four regional teams marching into this year’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoff. Harnett Central, South Johnston, Western Harnett and Midway will play first-round games tonight and tomorrow evening.

Midway Raiders

The Raiders, who kick up copious amounts of dirt near Spivey’s Corner, have played well enough this season to earn themselves a six seed in the 2A playoff. Midway (16-5-0) hosts the No. 27 Bertie Falcons (11-13-0) tomorrow at 6 p.m.

“Midway High School is having a great year in baseball,” Midway head varsity baseball coach Jason Fussell said. “We are blessed to have won the East Central Conference in its first year of existence with the current teams. We hosted Bertie in 2016 and know they come from an area that competes well in all sports. We will do our best and hopefully advance in the playoffs.”

Western Harnett Eagles

Over the hill and through the woods — on the other side of Lillington — the Western Harnett Eagles built themselves a nice little nest throughout the Tri-County 3A Conference tournament. Western Harnett finished 12-14 and earned a 15 seed to host the 18th-ranked C.B. Aycock Golden Falcons (18-6-0) tomorrow at 6 p.m.

“We feel very good about it. It’s good to host. This is the first time for me, being in the playoffs. We know C.B. Aycock is a good ball club. All the teams in the tournament are good balls clubs,” Western Harnett head varsity baseball coach Dalton Hardee said. “We’re going to work really hard today at practice and try to hone down the fundamentals. We’ve been hitting the ball pretty well as a team. We want to keep that going. … We’re going to practice a little longer on defense to sure that up.”

South Johnston Trojans The South Johnston Trojans (13-9-0) won both games of their final series of the season, defeating the Cleveland Rams, 8-3 last Tuesday and 9-1 last Thursday. The victories propelled them into a tie with East Wake for the second best conference record.

South earned a 24 seed in the NCHSAA 3A playoff and will travel to the 12-9, ninth-ranked Clayton Comets tonight at 7.

“We are familiar with Clayton. As familiar as you can be in the playoffs, being that it is a conference team we played twice, and watched them play three games in our Easter Tournament. We split with them on the season, so this will be a tie breaker game that happens to end one teams year,” South Johnston head varsity baseball coach Aaron Parnell said. “We plan to prepare the same way we do for every game. I will work to do my part as a coach to be prepared to face their lineup and give our team the best shot to win. And our players will be expected to do their part in executing and playing hard. Should be a good game and a fun one to watch.”

Harnett Central Trojans

Harnett Central lost in the second round of the Tri-County 3A Conference tournament, 5-2, to Southern Lee.

Despite the May 1 exit, the Trojans (8-12-0) were seeded at 31 and travel to face the No. 2 D.H. Conley Vikings (20-5-0).

“Honestly, I’m happy that we made it!” Harnett Central head varsity baseball coach Lance Honeycutt said. “The boys have had their ups and downs but, this gives the team a new sense of life. It’s win or go home and with our staff, I think we will have a great chance to make a run if we can hit the ball. Distance is no problem as long as we get to play and have fun.”

The Midway Raiders, shown here, earned a No. 6 seed in the NCHSAA 2A playoff. They play the Bertie Falcons at 6 p.m. at home tomorrow. South Johnston plays tonight at 7. Harnett Central and Western Harnett play tomorrow.

Daily Record Photo/Shaun Savarese

