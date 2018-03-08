Looking A Job?

.

CCCC has career fair coming up.

Are you thinking about a career in engineering, the medical industry, business or another field? If so, explore the possibilities at the Central Carolina Community College Annual Career Fair 2018.

The CCCC Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic Center, 1801 Nash St., Sanford. The Career Fair is geared toward CCCC students and alumni and is open to the general public.

Mary Parker, CCCC Career Center coordinator in Lee County, says this will be another large event with more than 80 businesses, industries and health service providers present.

“They want to meet you — students and career seekers alike — in consideration for employment, internship and long-term career opportunities they have available,” Ms. Parker said.

CCCC students will seek out opportunities for full-time and parttime employment, as well as internships. There is no charge and no pre-registration for those attending the CCCC Career Fair. However, participants are reminded to bring résumés and dress professionally (business casual) for the event to make that favorable impression from first glance.

The CCCC Career Center offers the following services: career and internship advising, online career assessment, career exploration, résumé writing, interviewing etiquette, on-campus interviews and a career resource library.

The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday. To schedule an appointment or for more information, contact the career center at 919-718-7396 or visit the CCCC website at www. cccc.edu/careercenter.

For more information on Central Carolina Community College, visit the website www.cccc.edu.

