Loretta ‘Sue’ W. Stone, 65

Loretta “Sue” Wimbley Stone, 65, of 127 Ernie Lane, Dunn, died Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at UNC Hospitals in Hillsborough.

Mrs. Stone was born July 19, 1952, in Cumberland County to the late Charles Thelton Sr. and Mary Lucille Cox Wimbley. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Thelton Wimbley Jr.; and sister, Mary Elizabeth Wimbley.

Mrs. Stone was a Morganite employee and was member of The Tabernacle Church. She was a graduate of Benson High School and Central Carolina Community College.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Coats. Officiating will be the Revs. Ricky Manning and Billy Keith. Burial will follow in Williams Family Cemetery in Coats.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Jimmy Wade Stone; daughter, Tammy S. Herring of Erwin; son, Donald Keith Stone and wife April of Erwin; grandchildren, Samantha Herring, Braxton Herring, Lucy Stone and Jasper Stone; sister, Debbie Barefoot of Dunn; brother, Robert Eugene Wimbley of Cary; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home and other times at the home of Tammy Herring, 110 E. F St., Erwin, NC 28339.

Flowers are welcomed, however, memorials may be made to Jimmy Stone, 127 Ernie Lane, Dunn, NC 28334.

Loretta Wimbley Stone

Comment

comments