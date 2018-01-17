Louise L. Byrd, 95

Louise Langdon Byrd, 95, of 521 Lakewood Road, Four Oaks, died Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at Springbrook Nursing and Rehab Center in Clayton.

Mrs. Byrd was born Aug. 26, 1922, in Johnston County to the late Vance and Mary Lee Landgon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Byrd; son-in-law, Ronald Mozingo; and several brothers and sisters. Mrs. Byrd was a retired seamstress with Block Industries and was a member of Berea Presbyterian Church.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Berea Presbyterian Church, Four Oaks. Dr. Paul Rowland and Chaplain Debbie Wall will officiate. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Smithfield.

Survivors include her children, Linda A. Umphlett of Four Oaks and Diane B. Mozingo of Cedar Point; grandchildren, Carolyn Powell of Clayton, Jeff Mozingo and Jeremy Mozingo, both of Cedar Point; greatgrandchildren, Cody Powell, Caci Powell and Addison Mozingo; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at Berea Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 10379 N.C. 210, Four Oaks.

Flowers are welcomed, however, the family suggests memorials be made to Berea Presbyterian Church, 10379 N.C. 210, Four Oaks.

Arrangements by Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Four Oaks.

