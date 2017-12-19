Mahdi’s Learning Center Hosts Dinner, Speakers

By AL MYATT

The cafeteria of the Triangle South Enterprise Center, the former Magnolia Avenue School, was the gathering point for a banquet and speakers on Friday night.

The occasion was titled “Making a Difference” and recognized coaches and mentors who have had an impact in the development of Dunn youth over the years.

Shirley White-McNeill, director of Mahdi’s Learning Center, organized the dinner, which featured a meal catered by Crimson Lights.

Speakers Perry Hudson and Damien Adams shared wit and wisdom.

Hudson was Recreation Director in Dunn from 1998-2015. He started working at the department for former director Red Lambeth at age 12 for $5 a week.

“Volunteers and coaches are the lifeblood of recreation programs and, really, society,” Hudson said.

James Leggett, Keith “Slim” Lee, Roger Matthews and John “Pete” Archie were recognized with memorials for their contributions prior to their respective passings.

Hudson noted that Dunn has produced several NFL players including Fred Chavis, LeVance McQueen and Clayton White, who is currently defensive coordinator at Western Kentucky.

Hudson credited Ed Hargrove as the epitome of youth football coaching. Hargrove fielded championship teams and monitored players grades, continuing as a positive influence even after his eyesight failed.

Adams was too big to play youth football in his day, starting his career at Dunn Middle School under coaches Dwight Tart and Mike Whitman.

Adams, a Campbell assistant, said he still recruits athletes who display values he learned from the Greenwave coaches.

A number of former area athletes were on hand including Brian McNeill, Antonio Massey, Marvin Price Jr., T.J. Morrison, Walter Massey and Brian Thompson.

John Woods, vice chair of the learning center, presented an award to Hudson and Adams also received an award to commemorate the festive occasion.

At left, former youth football coach Ed Hargrove (left) accepts an award from Perry Hudson, former Dunn Recreation director. Above, from left are Shirley White-McNeill, Mahdi’s Learning Center director, who organized the first annual event; Campbell assistant football coach Damien Adams and Hudson.

Daily Record Photos/Al Myatt

