Mammograms For Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, public health officials with the Harnett County Health Department are encouraging residents to think of all the women in your life, mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters, daughters, and to use the upcoming Mother’s Day, to encourage these women, to schedule a mammogram. The scientific evidence is clear, more lives would be saved, if women age 40 and older get annual mammograms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the State of the County Health Report, the mortality rate for female breast cancer in Harnett County has decreased since 2000 by 21.9 percent and the NC rate has decreased by almost 14 percent over the same period. All women are at risk for developing breast cancer. Breast cancer is the most frequent type of cancer among women and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The good news is, many women can survive breast cancer if detected early.

A mammogram is an X-ray picture of the breast. Doctors use a mammogram to look for early signs of breast cancer. Mammography remains the single most effective method of early detection for breast cancer according to Public Health officials with the Health Department. Early detection with a yearly mammogram, and annual clinical breast exams are the best defenses against breast cancer. When breast cancer is found early, many women go on to live long and healthy lives. Talk to your doctor about which breast cancer screening tests are right for you, and when you should have them.

Make sure the woman you love schedules a mammogram. The Health Department provides access to mobile mammography screening through a partnership with Rex Mobile Mammography. Screenings will be held Thursday and May 30 at the Governmental Complex in Lillington. For women who are uninsured and need a mammogram funding assistance is available for those who meet specific criteria. For patients to be eligible for the mobile mammography screening, they must have an active physician (seen within last year), have no previous history of breast cancer, not have any present symptoms, have no breast implants or augmentation, not be pregnant or breastfeeding, be at least 35 years old for a baseline (first time) mammogram, be at least 40 years old for an annual mammogram, and not have had a mammogram within the last 12 months. Preregistration is required.

For more information or additional screening dates, call the Health Department at 910-8146197 or 910-893-7550. Applications for the mobile mammography program can be downloaded from the Health Department’s website located at www. harnett.org/health.

