Man Stabbed In Harnett

• One injured, suspect detained

One man is now in custody and potentially facing charges after a stabbing incident in Anderson Creek early Wednesday morning.

Deputies found 22-yearold Terry Ruskin of Longleaf Drive, Lillington, with a stab wound. He was in the backseat of a vehicle on Oakdale Drive, Spring Lake.

The suspect in the case, Devaughn Hardy, 22, of Longleaf Drive, Lillington, was in the home when deputies arrived. He remains in the Harnett County Jail and, according to a press release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, charges are expected to be filed in the case.

Mr. Hardy was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville for treatment of his wounds.

According to the press release the stabbing apparently happened during a domestic altercation.

