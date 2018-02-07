Man Stabbed in Spring Lake

One man is now in custody, facing potential charges after a stabbing incident in Andreson Creek early this morning.

Deputies found Terry Ruskin, 22, of Longleaf Drive in Lillington with a stab wound in the backseat of a vehicle on Oakdale Drive in Spring Lake.

The suspect in the case, Devaughn Hardy, 22 of Longleaf Drive in Lillington, was in the home when deputies arrived. He remains in the Harnett County Jail and, according to a press release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s office, charges are expected to be filed in the case.

Mr. Hardy was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville for treatment of his wounds.

According to the press release the stabbing apparently happened during a domestic altercation.

