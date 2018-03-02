March Is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

.

Nearing age 50?

It’s time to get tested.

March is recognized as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Colorectal cancer is cancer that occurs in the colon or rectum, which is sometimes called or referred to as colon cancer. Among cancers that affect both men and women, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This disease is highly preventable by getting screened beginning at age 50. Screening tests can find polyps so they can be removed before turning into cancer. Screening helps find colorectal cancer at an early stage, when treatment can be most effective. Screening tests help find precancerous polyps (abnormal growths) so they can be removed before they have a chance to turn into cancer. This prevents colorectal cancer. According to Public Health Officials, about one-third of adults aged 50 or older the age group at greatest risk of developing colorectal cancer have not been screened as recommended.

“We can use this month to raise awareness about colorectal cancer and take action toward prevention,” stated Belinda Rayner, public health educator with Harnett County Health Department. “Encourage your loved ones to get screened.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you should begin screening for colorectal cancer soon after turning 50, then continue getting screened at regular intervals. People at increased risk for colorectal cancer may need to be screened earlier than age 50. You should speak with your doctor about when you should begin screening and how often you should be tested.

Several screening tests can be used to find polyps or colorectal cancer. The benefits and risks of these screening methods vary. Discuss with your doctor which test is best for you. Questions to ask your doctor may include the following:

. Do I need to get a screening test for colorectal cancer?

. What screening test(s) do you recommend for me?

. How do I prepare? Do I need to change my diet or my usual medication schedule?

. What’s involved in the test? Will it be uncomfortable or painful?

. Is there any risk involved?

. When and from whom will I get results?

For more information on Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, contact the Harnett County Health Department at 910-8937550 or visit www.harnett.org/ health.

