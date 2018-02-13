Mardi Gras Comes To Downtown Dunn

Today is Fat Tuesday, and two merchants in historic Downtown Dunn are collaborating to create the festive revelry of Mardi Gras on Wilson Avenue.

Melody Price, who owns frox Boutique, 104 N. Wilson Ave., and Karl Bauer, owner of The Cellar, 108 N. Wilson Ave., are bringing the foods, music, masks and beads of the Big Easy to Downtown Dunn tonight.

Mardi Gras, which is French for “Fat Tuesday,” is the last day of Carnival season before the first day of Lent on Ash Wednesday. The Carnival season is typified by merrymaking, feasting and dancing, with Mardi Gras as the grand finale of festivities.

The Wilson Avenue Mardi Gras celebration starts tonight at 6.

Just off The Cellar’s patio, the Little Chef food truck will serve delicious Cajun favorites — shrimp po’boys, jambalaya and muffalettas — with a selection of sides, including French fries, fried green beans and bread pudding for dessert. The Cellar is also offering door prizes throughout the evening.

Celebrants will enjoy traditional King cake, beads and masks, along with special storewide discounts, at frox, featuring buy one get one free Grandmother’s Buttons jewelry from Louisiana and Mad Darling candles, poured in the French Quarter.

The evening’s festivities will be accompanied by Cajun blues and jazz music provided by local DJ Butch Halpin.

The celebration will culminate at 10 p.m. with a bead toss from the frox loft to revelers on the sidewalk below, true New Orleans style.

For a grand evening of traditional Fat Tuesday merriment, don’t miss this evening’s Mardi Gras on Wilson in Downtown Dunn, and, “Laissez les bon temps rouler!”

Downtown Dunn merchants Melody Price of frox and Karl Bauer of the Cellar are ready to celebrate Mardi Gras on Wilson Avenue tonight.

