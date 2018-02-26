Margaret L. Stanley, 68

Margaret Lee Stanley, 68, died Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Benson.

Mrs. Stanley was born Sept. 13, 1949, in Johnston County to the late Melton and Ida Phillips Lee. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Durwood Stanley; son, Anthony Stanley; and sister, Joyce Moore. Mrs. Stanley retired from Gilbert Fibers and was a homemaker.

Graveside funeral services were held 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at Bethel OFWB Church outside Four Oaks. Officiating was the Rev. Randy Beasley.

Survivors include children, Wanda Stanley of Smithfield, Phil Stanley and wife Jennifer of Spivey’s Corner, Penny Stanley of Four Oaks, Terry Stanley and wife Mary of Princeton; many grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Benson.

