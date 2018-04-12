Marianna Boseman Williamson, 91, of Erwin died Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Lessie Boseman; her husband, Slade Williamson; and a sister, June West.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 13, 2018, at First Baptist Church of Erwin by the Rev. Thomas Greene. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Dunn. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Erwin.

Survivors include a daughter, Cheryl Phillips and husband Buddy of Dunn; son, Ronnie Williamson and wife Darnell of Dunn; grandchildren, Vickie Wilson and husband Michael, Nick Williamson and wife Lindsay; great-grandchildren, Ava and Sawyer Wilson, and Keegan Williamson; and sisters, Jewel Laws of Goldsboro, Pat Corella of Raeford and Sue Perrault of Fredericksburg, Va.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Hospice of Dunn.

A special thanks to Liberty Hospice and staff of Senior Citizens Village.

Condolences may be made to www.westanddunn.com.

A service of West & Dunn Funeral Home of Erwin.

