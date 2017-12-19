The following marriages were record
ed for the week ending Dec. 8 in the office of Harnett County Register of Deeds Kimberly Hargrove.
• Brittany Lynn Hargrove, 25, of Fuquay-Varina to Jonathan Paul Humbert, 34, of Fuquay-Varina.
• Steven Douglas Parker, 54, of Dunn to Mary Ellen Zacharias Yates, 55, of Dunn.
• Forrest Jon Robertson, 33, of Lillington to Lynnea Louise Cimmino, 32, of Angier.
• Eduardo Aparicio de Santiago,
38, of Benson to Esther Hernandez Ortiz, 39, of Benson.
• Tyler James Theel, 29, of Holly Springs to Amanda Reid Holland, 25, of Holly Springs.
• Freddrick Walter Carroll, 26, of Dunn to Courtney Leanne West, 25, of Dunn.
• Eric Lamonte Lyerly, 36, of Spencer to Joyce Ann Haynes, 40, of Cameron.
• Loan Nguyen, 52, of Tampa, Fla., to Michael Conrad Kramer, 49, of Canton, Ohio.
• Alana Kay Johnson Garrett, 31, of Erwin to Mickey Allen Mc-Coy, 32, of Erwin.