Mary Elizabeth Holder Harmon, 93

Mary Elizabeth Holder Harmon, age 93, of Broadway, N.C., passed away on Sunday, May 6, 2018.

She was born on June 7, 1924, in Lee County to the late Neil M. Holder and Mary McPherson Holder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Benton “Bill” Harmon; one brother, James A. “Bo” Holder Sr.; and by her sister, Margaret H. Floyd.

Mary is survived by her three sons, Neal “Bennie” Harmon and wife Joan of Coats, Frank Harmon and wife Mary of Broadway, Bobby Harmon and Jan Andrew of Sanford; two daughters, Debbie Hinson of Broadway and Annette Comer and husband Alan of Eagle Springs; one brother, Howard Gene Holder of Silver Springs, Md.; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Doug Houston officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral hour (1 to 1:45 p.m.) in the sanctuary of the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Mt. Pisgah Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 2300 Mt. Pisgah Church Road, Broadway, NC 27505.

Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be made to www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.

