Mary Emma C. Tart, 93

Mary Emma Carter Tart, 93, of Newton Grove died Thursday, March 1, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Stockton Tart; her parents, Albert and Mamie Carter; five infant siblings; sisters, Lou Ina Holland and Celia Edna Weeks; and brothers, Maylon H. Carter and Arrel Carter.

Funeral services were held 2 p.m. March 4 at West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel, Newton Grove, by the Revs. Frank Sandy, David Walker and George W. Price. Entombment was at Hillcrest Cemetery, Newton Grove.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Mary Emma Carter Tart

Comment

comments