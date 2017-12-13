Mary “Gladys” Barefoot Pope, 93, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born Feb. 4, 1924, to the late Harvey Vinson Barefoot and Ada Elizabeth Barefoot. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Pope; daughter Patricia Gail Bates; and son-inlaw, Billy Bates; four brothers; and a sister.

Gladys was a 1941 graduate of Dunn High School. She married Clifford Pope following his return from WWII. She retired from Carolina Telephone after 31 years and Betsy Johnson Hospital after 16 years at the age of 85. In 2000, the Dunn Chamber of Commerce presented her with the Woman of the Year Award for her many years of service to her community.

Gladys enjoyed quilting, sewing, cooking and especially loved making her sour dough bread and chocolate cakes. She volunteered over 4,000 hours at Betsy Johnson Hospital, was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW, member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Dunn Woman’s Club. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dunn for over 60 years, teaching 4- and 5-year-olds in Sunday school for over 40 years and was also a lifetime deacon. Gladys received numerous honors and awards but considered her family as her greatest achievement.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Dunn by Dr. Len Keever. Burial will follow in Devotional Gardens.

Surviving are a daughter, Donna Bailey and husband Scott of Mt. Airy; a son, Ricky Pope and wife Luanne of Smithfield; grandchildren, William Bates and wife Stephanie, Paul Bates and wife Karlie, Scott Bailey and wife Alison, Mary Hauser and husband Brady, Kelly Eddins and husband Jay, Jessica Arnold and husband Jai, and Richard Pope; and nine great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; and many special nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church Parlor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 309 W. Broad St., Dunn, NC 28334.

Mary ‘Gladys’ Barefoot Pope

Comment

comments