Mary J. Thornton, 83

Mary John Thornton, 83, of Newton Grove died Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Thornton Sr.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Union Christian Church by the Rev. Deborah Stilley. Interment will be at Thornton Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Survivors include her son, Rick Thornton and wife Cynthia of Fayetteville; daughter, Lynn Lilley and husband Don of Nashville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Rossi Thornton and wife Jenna, Caleb Thornton and Ashley Thornton; and a sister, Polly Jernigan of Kinston.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Union Christian Church, P.O. Box 1, Newton Grove, NC 28366.

Arrangements by West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove.

Mary John Thornton

Comment

comments