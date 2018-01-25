Mary Lou Johnson Byrd entered Heaven’s gates Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, welcomed by her husband Bill; her daughter, Georgia; her parents; and her sister, Sarah and brothers, Charles, James, Sherrill, Eugene, Roy Preston and Billy Ray. The Elevation and Four Oaks communities were home for her. Always a hardworking lady, she enjoyed growing beautiful flowers and tending many gardens full of vegetables to be enjoyed all year long. She loved her church, Four Oaks United Methodist, and served in many capacities through the years. She also loved her childhood church, Johnson’s Chapel. Her husband and she were one of the founding families of the Four Oaks Rescue Squad, where she served with the Ladies Auxiliary. Many people enjoyed her many desserts, especially her Mississippi Mud Cake.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Four Oaks United Methodist Church, 302 N. Church St., Four Oaks, N.C. The Rev. Joey Yow will officiate. Burial will follow in Hills of Neuse Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the church.

Survivors include her children and spouses, Trigger and Celeste Byrd of Four Oaks, Donald and Denise Byrd of the McGee’s Crossroads Community; grandchildren, Michael Byrd, Jeremy Byrd, Marianne Dunn, Missie Dunn, Leslie Ann Byrd Dupree and Don Byrd; sisters, Grace Byrd of Four Oaks, Annie Ruth Blackmon of Garner and Marie West of Benson; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of the 600 hall at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehab Center for their loving care to Mary Lou.

To honor Mary Lou’s life, please contribute to the Four Oaks United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 177, Four Oaks, NC 27524; or to the Four Oaks Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 681, Four Oaks, NC 27524.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.roseandgraham. com.

Arrangements by Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Four Oaks.

