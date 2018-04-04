Mary M. Newton, 68

Mary Martha Newton, 68, of 919 Taylor’s Chapel Road, Dunn, died Monday, April 2, 2018, at her home.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1450 Sivertson Road, Autryville, by Pastor Freddie Herring. Burial will be at Mill Branch Cemetery, Autryville.

Survivors include her husband, the Rev. David E. Newton; daughters, Felishia McPherson of Fayetteville, Sharon Williams of Clinton and Demetrice McNeill of Dunn; grandchildren, Makalia Massey of Greensboro, Mariah Massy and Maleia McNeill of Dunn, and Jayceon Rogers of Clinton; sister, Aliene Rayner (Thurman) of Clinton; and brothers, Stephen McNeil (Lilly) of Monroe, the Rev. John McNeil of Godwin, Isaac McNeil (Cindy) of Dunn and Wade Devon McNeil (Brenda) of Marshville, N.C.

Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m. at Dafford Funeral Home, Dunn. The family will be present from 6 to 7 p.m.

