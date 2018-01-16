Mary Marsh Perry, 89, of 101 Sawyer Drive, Elizabeth City, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at the home of her son in Dunn, N.C. A native of North Carolina, she was born on Sept. 22, 1928, to the late James Marsh and Mary Marsh Richardson and grew up in Edgecombe County. She was the widow of James Lonnie Perry. Mrs. Perry was an active volunteer for the Salvation Army Church and a beloved mother and grandmother.

She is survived by two daughters, Diane Perry Turek of Chesapeake, Va., and Debbie Old (Tommy) of Elizabeth City; five sons, Jimmy Perry (Beverly) of Dunn, N.C., Ronald Perry (Betsy) of Syracuse, N.Y., Bobby Perry (Pam) of Tobyhanna, Pa., Chad Perry of Chesapeake, Va., and Doug Perry of Atlanta Ga.; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and her beloved cat, Strippee. She was preceded in death by three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers; and three sisters.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at South Mills Church of Christ with Pastor Ron Stuart officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2, prior to the service, and at all other times at the residence of Debbie Old, 1202 Azalea Trail, Elizabeth City. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church St., Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Perry family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.

Mary Marsh Perry

Comment

comments