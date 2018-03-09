Mary Scott Johnson Turns 2

Mary Scott Johnson, daughter of Amanda and Zack Johnson of Benson, celebrated her second birthday Feb. 15. A party with a “Bubble Guppies” theme was given in her honor Feb. 11 at the Benson Fire Department.

Mary Scott is the granddaughter of Mike and Kim Crawford of Angier, Rodney and Shannon Eason and Melanie Johnson, all of Benson, and the late Scott Johnson.

Guests also included her great-grandparents, Joyce and Roger Eason of Dunn, Peggy and Glen Mayes and Sherry Miller, all of Benson, and Terry and Ann Miller of Angier. Also attending was her great-greatgrandfather, T.C. Miller of Benson.

Water-filled fish aquariums and balloons adorned the tables. Brightly-colored Bubble Guppies swam along the decorated bulletin board with float- ing seaweed and fish.

Guests were served oceanthemed refreshments along with a No. 2 designed cake and cookies.

Mary Scott Johnson

Comment

comments