Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Mary Scott Johnson from Benson, North Carolina. I am 1 year old and I have been a very good girl this year. All I want for Christmas this year is some hair! Mine still hasn’t grown in very well, but Mommy said her’s was the same way at my age. I hope next Christmas I can take my picture with you without tears and with some pigtails.

Love, Mary Scott Johnson

