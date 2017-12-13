Mrs. Mary Sue McLamb, 77, of Dunn died Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at Wake Med Hospital in Raleigh. Mrs. McLamb was born May 1, 1940, in Sampson County to the late Boyd L. and Sudie Baggett Peters. She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Peters Phillips; and great-grandchild, Amelia Sue Sealey.

Mrs. McLamb worked for over 40 years as a teacher’s assistant and bus driver for Sampson County Schools. She was a longtime member of Robert’s Grove OFWB church serving in many capacities with the Women’s Auxillary, Vanguard One Sunday School Class and the choir. Mrs. McLamb loved to travel, shop, sing and was an avid sports fan, particularly the N.C. State Wolfpack. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and most importantly, she loved her Lord.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, at Robert’s Grove OFWB Church with Dr. Ricky Warren and the Rev. Fred Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. McLamb is survived by her husband of 57 years, L.E. McLamb; daughters, Monty Tart and husband Mike, Stephanie Matthews and husband Marchie; son, Bryan McLamb and wife Cindy; sister, Judy Peters Honeycutt; grandchildren, Zac, Michaela and Madison Tart, Ashley Matthews Sealey and husband Eric, Marchie A. Matthews and Chezney, Savanna Matthews, Taylor B. Edwards, and Brayden L. McLamb; and great-grandchildren, Caine Matthews, Anagray Matthews and Everley Sealey.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Robert’s Grove OFWB Church, 725 Robert’s Grove Road, Dunn, NC 28334.

Arrangements by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.

Mary Sue McLamb

Comment

comments