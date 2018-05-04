May Is Stroke Awareness Month

.

Control Blood Pressure Lunch and Learn to be held May 30

May is recognized as Stroke Awareness Month. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. It is also a leading cause of serious long-term disability. A stroke, sometimes called a brain attack, occurs when a clot blocks the blood supply to the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts. Death or permanent disability can result. When brain cells die during a stroke, abilities controlled by that area of the brain are lost. These abilities include speech, movement and memory. The way a stroke patient is affected depends on where the stroke occurs in the brain and how much the brain is damaged.

To help protect yourself and your loved ones, learn what steps you can take to prevent stroke. High blood pressure is the leading cause of stroke and the most significant controllable risk factor for stroke. High blood pressure damages arteries throughout the body, creating conditions where they can burst or clog more easily. Weakened arteries in the brain, resulting from high blood pressure, put you at a much higher risk for stroke — which is why managing high blood pressure is critical to reduce your chance of having a stroke.

The Health Department will sponsor the “Don’t Miss a Beat: Control High Blood Pressure” lunch and learn, on Wednesday, May 30, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Governmental Complex Commons Area, located at 309 W. Cornelius Harnett Blvd. in Lillington. An informative presentation will be provided by Dr. Ashley Lewis with North Carolina Heart and Vascular on how to control high blood pressure. This is a free program, however, registration is required. To register, call the Health Department 910-814-6196, the registration deadline is Friday, May 25.

In addition to high blood pressure things such as family history, age, sex, and race/ethnicity can all play a role in an individual’s stroke risk. Regardless of your background, there are several things you can do to lower your chances of having a stroke. They include the following: control high blood pressure and other chronic conditions, don’t smoke, eat a healthy diet, maintain a healthy weight, and be physically active.

Stroke is a medical emergency. F.A.S.T. is an easy way to remember the sudden signs and symptoms of a stroke. When you can spot the signs, you’ll know quickly that you need to call 911 for help.

F.A.S.T. is:

. Face Drooping: Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile.

. Arm Weakness: Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

. Speech Difficulty: Is speech slurred? Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is their speech slurred or strange?

. Time to call 911: If you observe any of these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Beyond F.A.S.T. — other symptoms you should know include the following from the American Stroke Association: Sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body. Sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding. Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes. Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination. Sudden, severe headache with no known cause.

Knowing the symptoms of stroke and calling 9-1-1 immediately if someone appears to be having a stroke are crucial steps in getting prompt emergency medical care for a stroke. Treatments are available that can reduce the damage caused by a stroke for some victims, but these treatments need to be given soon after the symptoms start. For more information, contact Harnett County Health Department at 910-893-7550 or visit www. harnett.org/health.

