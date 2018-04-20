McLamb Family Reunion Sunday

The Daniel and Susan McLamb family reunion will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Stone’s Creek Advent Christian Church Fellowship Building located at 343 Wood’s Crossroads Road, Benson.

Deceased children are Lillie McLamb, Sissy Barefoot and Alton, Archie, Edgar, Joe, Johnny, Lonnie, Robert and Willie McLamb.

All family members and friends are invited to attend and bring a covered-dish luncheon. Come and enjoy good food and family fellowship.

For more information, call Hilda Smith at 910-892-3611 or Ruby Allen at 919-894-5005.

