McLaurin Completes Basic Training

Comments Off on McLaurin Completes Basic Training
Daily Record Photo/Shaun Savarese - Ta'Zion Williams inbounds the basketball during the first of three Dunn Parks & Recreation youth basketball games played Tuesday night. Mekki Wadsworth gets in position to receive the pass while Jalien Smith plays defense.
Daily Record Photo/Shaun Savarese – Ta’Zion Williams inbounds the basketball during the first of three Dunn Parks & Recreation youth basketball games played Tuesday night. Mekki Wadsworth gets in position to receive the pass while Jalien Smith plays defense. See Friday’s Daily Record sports pages for more pictures.

Comment

comments

Previous Article