‘Meat’And Greet For Bubba,The King At Fontana

Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced this week that Farmer John will be the primary sponsor of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and the No. 43 RPM team at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., this weekend.

Farmer John is the leading supplier of fine meat products throughout the West Coast. This will be Farmer John’s NASCAR debut and first partnership with RPM.

Just for the Fontana race, the brand is allowing fans the opportunity to win a VIP race experience with them on race day. Fans are encouraged to go to the Farmer John Instagram page (@FarmerJohnLA) to enter for their chance to meet “The King” Richard Petty and rookie sensation, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, Jr., on race day. The lucky winner will then experience the race in VIP style.

“It’s just cool to see brands getting on board with fans on social media,” said Wallace. “I really enjoy seeing Farmer John interacting with the fans on Instagram. That’s keeping things fresh for our fans and giving them a chance to win these unique experiences. I’m really happy they are supporting our race team, too. They are stepping up to support us and also getting the fans involved, that’s great for everyone.”

“Farmer John is proud to share our West Coast Original brand with NASCAR fans at the upcoming Fontana race. We love the passion of NASCAR fans, and know they host the best tailgates. We are excited to see you at the race!” said Emily Detwiler, director of Farmer John marketing.

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace with “The King” Richard Petty.

MATT SULLIVAN FOR NASCAR

