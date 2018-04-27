Medicine Safety Tips:

Take all of your medicines to your doctor and review what you are taking and why. This means all of your prescription and over-thecounter medicines, as well as homeopathic and herbal remedies.

Take all your prescriptions properly.

Take pain relievers only as directed. If you are taking opioid pain relievers, be sure to tell your doctor about all other medicines you are taking because some medicines, when taken with pain relievers, can cause an adverse drug event, such as an overdose. Ensure you only go to one pharmacist. Your pharmacist has all of your prescriptions computerized and therefore can be alerted to potential problems, and will be better able to address your questions with all the information readily at hand.

Never take someone else's

prescription or share your medication with others.

