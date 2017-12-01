Sampson

Monday, Dec. 4

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or pancake and sausage stick, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Chef salad with chicken or nachos, fiesta black beans, carrot sticks with dip, baked apples, fruit, milk Tuesday, Dec. 5

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or sausage biscuit, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken filet sandwich or rib-bque on bun, sweet potato fries, green beans, applesauce, fruit, milk Wednesday, Dec. 6

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or doughnut, peaches, juice, milk

Lunch: Pizza or cheeseburger, potato puffs, broccoli with cheese, applesauce, fruit, milk

Thursday, Dec. 7

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or muffin, pears, juice, milk

Lunch: PB& J sandwich or grilled cheese sandwich, vegetable beef soup, okra, carrots, fruit, milk Friday, Dec. 8

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Fish sandwich or barbecue sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit, milk

Harnett K-5

Monday, Dec. 4

Breakfast: Apple strudel or Scooby Snacks and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Beef rib-b-que sandwich or chicken filet, California-blend veggies with cheese, cajun pintos, mandarin oranges, fruit, milk Tuesday, Dec. 5

Breakfast: Pancake and sausage bites or cereal and/or muffin, juice, fruit

Lunch: Pizza dippers or turkey wrap, green peas, corn, baked pears, fruit, milk

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Taco soup with tortilla chips or corn dog nuggets, roasted ranch potatoes, green beans, applesauce, fruit, milk Thursday, Dec. 7

Breakfast: Doughnut or muffin and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Pork chop with rice and gravy or mac and cheese with roll, sautéed spinach, sweet potato casserole, peach cup, fruit, milk Friday, Dec. 8

Breakfast: Ham and cheese breakfast sandwich or cereal and/or poptart, juice, fruit

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza or cheeseburger, sandwich trimmings, tater wedges, tropical fruit salad, fruit, milk

Harnett 6-8

Monday, Dec. 4

Breakfast: Apple strudel or Scooby Snacks and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Buffalo chicken nuggets with roll or fiesta potato boat with roll, mixed veggies, spicy black beans, baked pears, fruit, milk Tuesday, Dec. 5

Breakfast: Pancake and sausage bites or cereal and/or muffin, juice, fruit

Lunch: Chicken and pastry with roll or cheeseburger, glazed sweet potatoes, sandwich trimmings, blueberry crisp, fruit, milk Wednesday, Dec. 6

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich or chicken ’n waffles, baked beans, potato rounds, applesauce, fruit, milk Thursday, Dec. 7

Breakfast: Doughnut or muffin and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Baked chicken with roll or pepperoni pizza, whipped potatoes with gravy, sautéed spinach, pineapple tidbits, fruit, milk Friday, Dec. 8

Breakfast: Ham and cheese breakfast sandwich or cereal and/or poptart, juice, fruit

Lunch: Bean and cheese burrito or corn dog nuggets, tomato cup with dip, Mexican corn, peach cup, fruit, milk

Harnett 9-12

Monday, Dec. 4

Breakfast: Apple strudel or Scooby Snacks and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: French bread pizza, chicken filet or country-style steak with gravy, rice and roll, squash casserole, glazed sweet potatoes, strawberry cup, fruit, milk Tuesday, Dec. 5

Breakfast: Pancake and sausage bites or cereal and/or muffin, juice, fruit

Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet, southwest chicken salad, corn dog nuggets or Cuban sandwich, roasted ranch potatoes, baked beans, mandarin oranges, fruit, milk Wednesday, Dec. 6

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Chicken filet, southwest chicken salad, orange chicken with fried rice bowl or stuffed-crust pizza, broccoli with cheese, tossed salad, pineapple, fruit, milk Thursday, Dec. 7

Breakfast: Doughnut or muffin and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet sandwich, southwest chicken salad or baked chicken with roll, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, gelatin fruit salad, fruit, milk Friday, Dec. 8

Breakfast: Ham and cheese breakfast sandwich or cereal and/or poptart, juice, fruit

Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet sandwich or barbecue sandwich, coleslaw, cajun pintos, juice, fruit, cookie, milk

Johnston County

Monday, Dec. 4

Breakfast: Egg and cheese croissant Lunch: Chicken pastry or fiestada pizza, roasted butternut squash, broccoli, pears

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Breakfast: Mini breakfast pizzas Lunch: Cheesy meatloaf or teriyaki chicken with rice, carrot salad, mashed potatoes, applesauce Wednesday, Dec. 6

Breakfast: Cheesy biscuit Lunch: Barbecue with hushpuppies or chicken filet, coleslaw, green beans with sweet peppers, fruit

Thursday, Dec. 7

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll Lunch: ACP Bowl or nachos, pinto beans, glazed carrots, kiwi fruit

Friday, Dec. 8

Breakfast: Poptart Friday Lunch: Turkey and gravy or cheesy meatloaf with roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, cinnamon baked apples

