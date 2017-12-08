Sampson

Monday, Dec. 11

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or doughnut, peaches, juice, milk

Lunch: Hot dog or chef salad with chicken, fries, cabbage, fruit, peaches, milk

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or sausage biscuit, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti or chicken nuggets, green beans, glazed carrots, pears, fruit, milk Wednesday, Dec. 13

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or grits, omelet, toast, applesauce, juice, milk

Lunch: Pizza or cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, broccoli with cheese, peaches, fruit, milk Thursday, Dec. 14

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or maple minis, peaches, juice, milk

Lunch: PB& J sandwich or grilled cheese sandwich, chicken chili, carrot sticks, tossed salad, fruit, milk Friday, Dec. 15

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Fish sandwich or barbecue sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit, milk

Harnett K-5

Monday, Dec. 11

Breakfast: French toast sticks or muffin and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Chili with crackers or chicken nuggets with roll, sweet potato puffs, broccoli with cheese, pineapple tidbits, fruit, milk Tuesday, Dec. 12

Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Barbecue sandwich or hot dog with chili, coleslaw, fries, peaches, fruit, milk

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Chicken filet or fiesta potato boat with roll, green beans, California blend, pears, fruit, milk Thursday, Dec. 14

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or poptart and/ or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Chicken and rice casserole with roll or corn dog, baked beans, green peas, blueberry crisp, fruit, milk Friday, Dec. 15

Breakfast: Mini Cinni or cereal and/or poptart, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Manager’s choice or cheese pizza, carrot cup with dip, cucumber cup with dip, applesauce, fruit, milk

Harnett 6-8

Monday, Dec. 11

Breakfast: French toast sticks or muffin and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets with roll or corn dog, corn, baked beans, peaches, fruit, milk Tuesday, Dec. 12

Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Meatball sub or chicken filet, green beans, sweet potato puffs, pears, fruit milk Wednesday, Dec. 13

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Pizza dippers or lasagna with roll, California blend with cheese, tossed salad, mandarin oranges, fruit, milk Thursday, Dec. 14

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or poptart and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Country-style steak with gravy and roll or barbecue sandwich, whipped potatoes with gravy, coleslaw, strawberry cup, fruit, milk Friday, Dec. 15

Breakfast: Mini Cinni or cereal and/or poptart, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger or cheese pizza, carrot cup with dip, cucumber cup with dip, applesauce, fruit, milk

Harnett 9-12

Monday, Dec. 11

Breakfast: French toast sticks or muffin and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: French bread pizza, chicken filet or chicken ’n waffles, California-blend with cheese sauce, potato rounds, baked pears, fruit, milk Tuesday, Dec. 12

Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet sandwich, southwest chicken salad or spaghetti with garlic bread, tossed salad, corn, peaches, fruit, milk Wednesday, Dec. 13

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet, southwest chicken salad or nachos, cajun pintos, lettuce and tomatoes, fruit, milk Thursday, Dec. 14

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or poptart and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet, southwest chicken salad or chicken and rice casserole with roll, green beans, crunchy baked sweet potates, tropical fruit salad, fruit, milk Friday, Dec. 15

Breakfast: Mini Cinni or cereal and/or poptart, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Pizza or chicken filet, sandwich trimmings, carrots with dip, applesauce, fruit, milk

